(Not) Top Tips for Cannes: Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, CCOs at VCCP

Ok a few filters before we talk about what should win at Cannes.

Have I seen it in the real world? Has it conveniently only just come out before the Cannes deadline? (funny how so many Cannes entries run in early April) Does it have proper actual marketing spend behind it?

So with these things in mind here’s two belters that should be worthy of gongs. Waitrose – The Perfect gift. The best film of the year in the UK. Hands down. Sweeping aside all other Christmas ads with a flick of Joe Wilkinson’s mane. Loved by the public and the industry alike. More classic huge audience pieces like this should win at Cannes. Less of the niche proactive. But there you go.

And the other fave – Columbia – Flat earthers. Whatever category they decide to pop It in. a huge shapeless idea. That could win in PR, or retail, or social as much as it could win in Broadcast Film. Entertaining, fresh, bit of bite, humour, sells the products. What more could you want? Wooly rainproof hats off.