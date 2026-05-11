(Not) Top Tips for Cannes – but these might win anyway

By Sascha Kunze.

HP Printed billboard



I miss the days of a simple brief. Figure out one’s strength and then build on it and find the most succinct and engaging way of getting it across.

This idea delivers on all fronts. It’s simple and therein lies its strength.

McDonald’s Gamifries



In a world drowning in exclusive brand collabs nobody can get and disposable “weird” stunts designed to flicker across your feed and vanish, Gamifries is a rare treat: a genuinely useful, open-source product that hijacked the biggest console launch in gaming history, reached an audience notoriously hostile to brand intrusion: gamers. All for zero media spend. What makes it brilliant is its multidimensionality: to a gamer it’s a legit accessory, to the internet it’s a meme, to a 3D-printing nerd it’s a weekend project, to a marketer it’s a masterclass in culture-jacking. And that’s exactly why it earned 1.2 billion impressions and $29.9M in earned media: because an idea that means something different to everyone ends up meaning something to everyone.

Cathay’s Kai Tak Flyover (I’m sure the case film will do a great job explaining it later):



Cathay’s Kai Tak Flyover is a masterclass in cultural insight, recognising that an entire city’s collective memory could be reawakened not through a screen, but by recreating the visceral, thundering spectacle of a low-flying A350 over Victoria Harbour, turning nostalgia into a live, shared event that no ad format could replicate. Cathay didn’t just commemorate Kai Tak’s centenary, they made everyone stop and look up at Hong Kong again.

Sascha Kunze is CCO of BBH Singapore.