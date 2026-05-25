Nostalgic footie campaign pitches Betfair as the home of opinions

Pablo London’s World Cup campaign takes punters on a nostalgic tour of football’s most heated disagreements – and invites everyone to back their own opinions at Betfair.

Funny man Tom Davis references dodgy VAR decisions, Maradona’s “hand of god” moment, and the everyday differences of opinion that get shared at the pub. The light-heated, non-polarising message – “Everyone’s got an opinion. Back yours” – is that we don’t all have to agree to get on.

Lisa Marquis, Betfair marketing director, said “For Betfair, this signals a new era. One that harks back to our roots as a challenger brand and brings a spark back to everything we do. This isn’t just a football ad, it has a real betting truth at the heart of it and Tom Davis is the perfect protagonist to bring this to life for us. Pablo has created a truly special campaign that is fun, entertaining, and represents a real step change for the brand.”

Tim Snape, ECD at Pablo said “This is a new phase of work for Betfair in an area around opinions. It’s been developed to reflect the ability people have at Betfair to use their sports knowledge in different ways. Our film delves into surely the most hotly debated subject in the UK. Football. It’s a rollercoaster of footballing opinion touching on some of the most contentious subjects in the sport.

If we must be flooded by betting ads during the World Cup, this has got to be one of the better ones. Backed up with a strong OOH and social game (below).

MAA creative scale: 7.5