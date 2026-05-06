M&S struggles to replace Anderson in its Summer Of Love

M&S is clearly terribly excited about its ‘Love That’ campaign starring Gillian Anderson earlier this year – System! ranked it in the top 10 tested fashion ads – and so it’s continuing the same theme ‘The Summer of Love.’ By Mother again but, alas, without Ms Anderson.

Amelia Dimoldenberg, of Chicken Shop Date fame, has been recruited as general manager of Casa Del Compliments, M&S’s new summer campaign world. Here she is, with boys and girls.

Anderson has an almost unique combo of attraction and, somewhere back there, threat. Amelia doesn’t and so these fall a bit flat although the clothes look great. There’s loads more including a live fashion show where you can actually buy stuff for fans.

M&S Home and Beauty fashion marketing director Sharry Cramond says: “When we launched ‘Love That’ in March with Gillian Anderson, we knew we had something special, but none of us predicted just how big it would become. System1 ranked it in the top 10 global fashion ads ever tested, and customers and colleagues love it too.

“That momentum has given us the confidence to go after our biggest summer season ever. We’re incredibly proud of the collection we’re delivering outstanding style and quality, with real emphasis on value. Half of our womenswear summer collection is £30 or under. And we know one in three customers now turn to social media for inspiration when building their summer wardrobe.

“That’s why we have Amelia Dimoldenberg leading our next ‘Love That’ instalment and are leaning heavily on influencers and creators, marking the moment with something no brand has done before: a fully live collection launch show where customers can get live inspiration and then shop their favourites. This is the summer of Love That!”

So lots of touch points then, including the dreaded influencers. Less though, as many have learned, can be more.

MAA creative scale: 5.