McCain ventures into the ‘manosphere’

McCain and adam&eve in its various guises have made a formidable team, winning various awards on the way for both planning and creativity. Helps that it’s a good product of course.

Now they’re taking on the formidable task of presenting boys and dads as, yes, actually nice; capable of a healthy relationship without beating up the other half of the population (women and girls.) The flip side of the supposed ‘manosphere’ perhaps.

‘We Are Family’ has been running a long time now, this takes it a stage further by stating that “laughing with your boys keeps them close.” Is this a bit of a stretch for frozen chips?

MCCain director of marketing Laura Koscik says: “It’s really important to us to shine a positive light on the types of families that are out there, coupled with our brand purpose of championing the power of togetherness.”

Planning partner at what’s now adam&eve\TBWA Lori Meakin says: “Lots of people have done an amazing job of highlighting some of the problems that exist around boys and how polarisation is growing.

“We recognise that there’s a context that exists out there for a lot of men and boys, but we didn’t want to talk about that at all. What we wanted to do is do something much more positive, which is lean in and show some positive role models, because that’s something that a lot of people are really crying out for.”

Well they seem nice lads (of whatever age.)

MAA creative scale: 8.