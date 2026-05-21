MAA blast from the past: Nike’s ‘Write The Future’ from 2010

This seems an age and a world away now but Nike’s ‘Write the Future’ from Wieden+Kennedy wrote the book for World Cup ads, here featuring the rise and fall of Wayne Rooney. No such luck for Cristiano Ronaldo but, then, not everything changes.

2010 was the year Spain won, England were ejected by Germany again (1-4) and World Cup football still resembled a game. The rot really set in in 2018 when crooked old FIFA awarded the tournament to Russia. Heaven knows what Trump and FIFA will cook up this summer.

It’s a great ad though, from a London agency at the top of its game.