MAA blast from the past: Gareth Southgate for Pizza Hut

Dear England from the BBC, by James Graham based on his play, is one of the better things on the box with Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of idealistic England manager Gareth Southgate sure to pick a well deserved award or three.

It begins with Gareth’s penalty nightmare at Euro 1996 when Terry Venables’ likely winners were undone in a semi-final shoot-out by Germany – again.

Pizza Hut, though, arrived with a consoling cheque, shared with other penalty bloopers Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce.

A good idea and that makes it memorable. Pity the three of them are as bad at acting as taking penalties.