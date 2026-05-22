MAA Ad of the Week: McCain from adam&eve\TBWA

It may be adam&eve\TBWA these days but the old adam&eve lives on in an admirably consistent campaign for McCain. Like most such these days it probably depends on yards of research showing how dads and male offspring struggle to bond but, actually, it’s mostly about getting on with your kids. Over chips.

This sort of advertising is a dying breed these days. The platforms are pushing results, results, results; media agencies are putty in their hands and very few client\agency teams get the opportunity to build a reputation, indeed a legacy, as McCain and adam&eve do here.

As we noted, helps that it’s a good product of course.