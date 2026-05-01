MAA Ad of the Week: Lacoste by BETC Paris

Paris in the spring is still one of life’s joys, for tennis fans too of course. So, for some of us, are ads that actually feature the ancient art of storytelling to some effect and BETC Paris certainly does that here in a new global campaign for Lacoste (than which you don’t get much more French.)

So we have a young woman racing across the city of light, for some reason clutching a tennis ball. Directed by Fredrik Bond for Stink France.

Lacoste CEO Eric Vallat says: “Lacoste was born from tennis, from which it is inseparable. Tennis inspires a style, an attitude, a way of being in motion that transcends time and generations. With ‘Life is a Beautiful Sport,’ we reaffirm this vision: that of a sport which, like Lacoste, expresses itself through movement and attitude, and extends beyond the court to become part of life with fluidity and elegance.”

Even Novak Djokovic looks chilled (he has to, he’s a brand ambassador.)

Feel-good advertising and there’s nothing wrong with that.