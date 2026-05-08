MAA Ad of the Week: Disney’s ‘Lifetime of Great Stories’ from VCCP

It’s not often that the Mighty Mouse needs a helping hand but Disney is currently being pursued by a nasty old orange moggy after Jimmy Kimmel had the effrontery to make a joke about Melania.

Trump’s war agains the media and, in effect, free speech is one of many but it matters all the same. His threat to remove Disney’s terrestrial TV licences is the bully in action once again. Disney might well end up buying off this most “transactional” of presidents.

This latest ad from VCCP is pretty good too, whether you get all the film references or not (I didn’t.) Less sugary than some.

More power to the mouse – for now.

PS Apologies to Adidas.