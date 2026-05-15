MAA Ad of the Week: Axe/Lynx from Lola

But we can’t make ads like we used to. Clients won’t buy them: too risky, the media agency doesn’t understand them and Mark Zuckerberg says try him instead.

How often have we heard this or something like it?

So how come Omnicom’s Madrid-based Lola (formerly IPG’s MullenLowe) gets away with it? In this case a World Cup ad without a single sweaty footballer.

Client Unilever deserves credit too. Axe/Lynx put itself on the map way back with some aethereal lovelies from BBH; they were then consigned to a dank dungeon by purpose-potty Unilever before someone came to their corporate senses. Axe (Lynx in some places including the UK) is about disarming the object of your affections with smell (the more the merrier.). That’s it.