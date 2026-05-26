Leith walks the line between hope and reality for Tennent’s World Cup bid

It’s all football from now on in, so we may as well go with the flow. But please, so-called England fans, stop banging on about “60 years of hurt.” Completely self-inflicted.

Anyway the Scots are returning to the finals after 28 years so what do you do if you’re Tennents and Scotland’s finest, Leith? They’re not going to win it surely.

Sign up Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann musing on the above impossible dream but concluding, reasonably enough after a few hours in the pub, ‘We are not ready to wake up yet.’

Senior brand manager Hazel Alexander says: “Scotland has waited a long time for this moment, and we wanted to capture what it really feels like. ‘Time to Dream’ is about the belief supporters have carried for nearly three decades – the hope, the heartbreak and the pride. This campaign is for everyone who’ll be watching together this summer.”

Tricky task for Leith but it carries it off with some aplomb.

MAA creative scale: 8.