Guardian brings back ‘Points of View’ with a contemporary twist

It’s often said that advertising neglects and undervalues its heritage – by Sir John Hegarty among others, no less – but The Guardian is trying to make up for this by exhuming its celebrated ‘Points of View’ commercial from 1986, complete with Kathy Burke who appeared voicelessly in the first one and director Paul Weiland. This time, by Lucky Generals (first one was BMP I think.)

One of the great ads from a great commercials director. Well worth a second innings in the era of fake news.

This version: MAA creative scale: 8.