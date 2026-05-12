Fox Sports conjures a winning World Cup game

It’s going to be World Cup assault and battery over the summer as the United States tackles the beautiful game in its inimitable way – President Trump will probably declare the US the winner before it’s even begun, ace boot-licker FIFA’s Gianni Infantino will probably concur.

Broadcaster Fox Sports is taking a more measured view with agency Special US, enlisting Tom Brady, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, former coach Bruce Arena and US hockey star Mike Eruzione (some of these may mean more to you than me.) Maybe all the ones not already signed up by Adidas (we’ve yet to see Nike’s line-up.) With Elvis doing the music honours (there’s a lot of him this summer too.)

If this was a real game there’d be loads of arm wrestling, hair pulling and privates grabbing at the corner but, as Elvis opines, it’s the “impossible dream.’

An agreeable tale, well told.

MAA creative scale: 7.