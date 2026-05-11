Dude wins Chopstix Noodle

Quick service restaurant brand Chopstix Noodle has appointed Dude London as its creative agency. Chopstix has 140 stores and 170 locations across the UK.

Dude will work alongside long standing partner Down at the Social, which has handled PR and new store openings for the brand since 2019.

Head of marketing Leanne Parker says: “We’re at a really pivotal point in our growth and needed a creative partner who could match our energy and ambition. DUDE London stood out for their creative boldness and strong legacy of taking challenger brands to the next level. We’re excited to work together and show the UK there’s a far more flavoursome alternative to the usual fast food favourites.”

Dude client service director Hamish Day says: “When it comes to fast food, British palates are bored. Bored of the routine; bored of making the same choices and bored of the same old flavours. Luckily, Chopstix is here to hit them right where it matters: in the tastebuds. We’re excited to work with Chopstix on the next stage of their journey, bringing bold and unapologetic work.”