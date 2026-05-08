Does BT’s new corporate campaign lose direction?

Interesting to see that BT is going back to BT after majoring for years on mobile brand EE. To many of us (when we’re not complaining about it) BT is mostly notable for Open Reach which, in London anyway, vies with Thames Water for digging up the same bit of road over and over again.

But help is at hand in the form of Uncommon which has produced what looks like a good old corporate ad, the sort that first appeared on ITV’s News At Ten all those years ago – for upstanding organisations like Hanson Trust. This time telling us there are all sorts of brilliant things behind BT (Brilliant Things, get it..)

There seems to be some kind of emergency, with a Stephen Hawking type V/O. What else should customers, as opposed to BT execs doubtless feeling pleased with themselves, take out of it? Must take another look..

MAA creative scale: 4.