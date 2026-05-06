Disney+ finds monsters under the bed in latest VCCP spot

The latest instalment in VCCP’s “A lifetime of great stories” campaign for Disney+ is all about capturing the magic of storytelling and how it stays with you throughout your life.

You to be familiar with the Disney references for this to work. It starts with a kid watching Pixar’s Monsters, Inc, it follows him into teenage years through Sixth Sense and Walking Dead, then back to Alien:Earth when he has children of his own.

Emma Quartly, VP Marketing, Disney+ EMEA, said: “There’s a lightness running through the film, with touches of humour from small everyday moments that give it real warmth. It reflects the shift from stories audiences already love on Disney+ to the ones they’re just beginning to discover, whether that’s newer titles like The Testaments or the highly anticipated second season of Rivals.”

Director Stefanie Soho said: “When I first got the script, I immediately had that slightly embarrassing thought of, “Oh god… I still kind of do this.” That feeling of being shaped by the stories you grew up with never really leaves you. The reactions between the lines, the awkward little truths you fail to hide, the real life mix of tenderness and honesty. Everyone wanted to make something cinematic, but still grounded enough that people would genuinely recognise themselves in it.”

If you get the references, it’s a trip through memory lane. If not, you’re unlikely to last the full two minutes.

MAA creative scale: 6