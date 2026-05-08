BBC and Ocean honour Attenborough

BBC Studios marked a historic milestone in British broadcasting by taking over Piccadilly Lights in London to celebrate Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday, ahead of a special event in his honour at the Royal Albert Hall later today.

The two-minute 3D takeover of the iconic digital landmark, courtesy of owners Landsec and operators Ocean Outdoor, was created in-house by BBC Studios Creative, and presents a moving birthday message to Sir David from planet Earth itself, honouring his extraordinary contribution to natural history filmmaking and storytelling across generations.

It takes viewers on a journey through time, weaving together remarkable archive footage with present-day moments that reflect the breadth and depth of Sir David’s work. Through themes of adventure, discovery, storytelling, and joy, the tribute captures the spirit that defines his career and inspires audiences around the world.

Jonny Keeling, head of BBC Studios Natural History Unit, says: “Sir David Attenborough has changed the way we view the planet. He has inspired me and millions of others to love and cherish the natural world. As he turns 100, this birthday message celebrates his extraordinary work which continues to move audiences of all ages across the globe.”

This unique Piccadilly Lights takeover plays throughout the day, offering passersby in the heart of London – and those watching beyond – a moment to reflect on Sir David’s enduring impact on how we view the natural world.