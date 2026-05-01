Ark Agency wins new strategy and creative for Rude Health
Rude Health, which produces a huge selection of plant-based milk as well as breakfast cereals, has appointed Ark Agency to handle its creative business after a five-way pitch. Ark will showcase a new strategy for the brand in the next couple of months, positioning Rude Health as a healthy alternative to ultra-processed foods.
An estimated one third of UK households consumes dairy milk alternatives, as plant-based drinks spread beyond the lactose intolerant and vegan market to become a staple for “fashionably well” customers. The market is worth £500m but growth is slowing: they are generally about 50% more expensive than dairy milk, and with grocery bills soaring, Ark will need to do a good job in order to keep Rude Health in rude health.
Katie Simpson, head of marketing UK and international, Rude Health, said: “Ark showed a modern understanding of the role of our brand and creativity for a business like ours, and an approach to our audience and category that got us all very excited for the future.”
Mat Goff, Founder, Ark Agency, said: “Rude Health has built a brilliant business and a brilliant brand. In the health and wellness category we’re constantly encouraged to stack and track and measure and optimise. The Rude Health brand is here to remind us that health, and healthy eating, are things to be enjoyed and shared. That’s a genuinely exciting creative space to work in.”