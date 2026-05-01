Ark Agency wins new strategy and creative for Rude Health

Rude Health, which produces a huge selection of plant-based milk as well as breakfast cereals, has appointed Ark Agency to handle its creative business after a five-way pitch. Ark will showcase a new strategy for the brand in the next couple of months, positioning Rude Health as a healthy alternative to ultra-processed foods.

An estimated one third of UK households consumes dairy milk alternatives, as plant-based drinks spread beyond the lactose intolerant and vegan market to become a staple for “fashionably well” customers. The market is worth £500m but growth is slowing: they are generally about 50% more expensive than dairy milk, and with grocery bills soaring, Ark will need to do a good job in order to keep Rude Health in rude health.