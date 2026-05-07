Adidas sets football legends a new challenge in World Cup spectacular

The World Cup build-up is underway, and Adidas is going all-out to drive excitement with a five-minute spot featuring an all-star cast of players. Timothée Chalamet (reviving his Marty Supreme motormouth hustler persona) and Bad Bunny are also on board for anybody who isn’t versed in football legends of the past and present.

And legends they are: Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi and more all congregate on a mission to beat an unknown footballing trio who have ruled a neighbourhood pitch for decades. The only US player is US women’s forward, Trinity Rodman.

Florian Alt, VP global brand communications at Adidas, said: “Backyard Legends is a reminder that self-belief and playfulness are the real winning mindset. While we encourage competitiveness, our ambition is to inspire everyone, to disarm pressure through playing free and believing, ‘You Got This’. The game isn’t defined by the stage, the crowd, or the cameras. It’s defined by those who play free, where everyone can create a legend.”

Lionel Messi said: “My game was born in the backyard in my hometown Rosario. No pressure. Just freedom, joy, and constant experimentation. I wish every young kid playing the game could find that same environment, one that lets them enjoy football for what it is. Over the years, my pitch would change: the stadiums grew bigger, the pressure increased, but my approach to the game never did.”

Adidas is the official match ball provider for the World Cup, but it’s wearing its official sponsorship status lightly. The inclusive “You got this” type of message is in vogue for sports brands right now, but this playful spot sets a bar that will be hard to beat.

Created by Lola USA, the film is directed by Mark Molloy at Smuggler, who has achieved the impossible and made the footballers look like naturals in front of the camera.

MAA creative scale: 9