WPP hires chief transformation officer from Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder’s SVP transformation, Anne-Isabelle Choueiri, has joined WPP as chief transformation officer. Based in New York, the French national spent six years at the global beauty giant and took on the transformation a year ago. She started out as a management consultant at Accenture in 2000 before switching into the digital marketing space.

Choueiri has a lot on her plate: she’ll be responsible for designing, implementing and embedding the operations that underpin WPP’s three-year growth plan, Elevate28. Her job is to lead organisational transformation and build a new mindset across the group.

WPP CEO Cindy Rose said: “Delivering on our Elevate28 strategy requires us to fundamentally transform how we operate and how we show up for clients. Anne-Isabelle has a proven track record of leading this kind of evolution at scale across operations, technology and culture in innovative ways. She is exactly the leader we need to drive bold, lasting change at WPP.”

Choueiri said: “I look forward to working with Cindy and her team to transform how we operate and deliver for our clients – ensuring we continue to build integrated solutions that drive real impact. Lasting transformation requires the right culture and operational mindset and I’m excited to help build an environment where innovation thrives and our people are empowered to embrace change.”

WPP is calling it a new role, although Silvia Sparry has been global chief transformation officer of WPP Media since June 2022, while Anji Henry was made chief strategy and transformation officer for enterprise technology in 2024. Choueiri will be the eighth woman on WPP’s (now) 19-strong executive committee.