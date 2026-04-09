Who is Apple’s Lil’ Finder Guy? And what is he for?

Apple seems to be intent on shedding its tech bro image in favour of a more Gen Z-friendly vibe, complete with a new animated mascot who arrived just in time for the launch of the MacBook Neo, which costs half the price of a regular MacBook and comes in a selection of shades including lime green and blush pink.

The new mascot, known as Lil’ Finder Guy, seems like he’s doing a good job – Gen Z can’t get enough of him and the £600 Neo is selling faster than Apple can manufacture the chips for it.

Lil’ Finder Guy is all over the brand’s YouTube shorts and TikTok pages, bravely trying to bring a fun and laid-back appeal to Apple that will help the notoriously expensive brand get in on the ground with the younger generation of tech users.

Mascots, of course, are nothing new. For decades they’ve served many brands well, from Ronald McDonald, Mickey Mouse and Tony the Tiger right up to more recent additions like the Duolingo Owl and Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot.

But Apple has survived pretty well for 50 years without one, which suggests there might be a bigger story behind Lil’ Finder Guy. Perhaps he’s gearing up to provide a human face for tech, as AI assistants and chatbots become more and more a part of our everyday lives.