Wendy’s follows Estee Lauder with cross-platform WPP deal

New boss Cindy Rose’s mantra of ‘One WPP’ (with apologies to Publicis) appears to be be paying off with some clients at least.

Shortly after it emerged that Estee Lauder was ginving all its marcoms to WPP following a media review, WPP has added Wendy’s to its media roster. Wendy’s has been a longstanding client of creative agency VML. Media was formerly with Publicis’ Starcom.

Neither Estee Lauder or Wendy’s are in the first division of mega-clients, Wendy’s spent $319m in the US last year, down from $520m according to Ad Age. Both companies have recently had their business issues, which suggests that price may have been a factor in the moves.

Wendy’s CMO Lindsay Radkoski says: “Our business performance has not been where we want it to be. It’s not where the category’s been…I really believe that the days are gone of the historical creative and media silos.”

WPP CEO Rose will be hoping so too.