Waitrose goes back to the 80s for ‘noshtalgia’ fest with Disney’s Rivals

The nostalgia industry has got way too serious lately, so it’s good to see that Waitrose is having some fun with it as part of a Disney partnership that, thankfully, doesn’t involve princesses or animals.

Instead, we are getting decadent 80s flavours to tie in with the new season of Rivals (based on the 1988 Jilly Cooper novel of the same name). A Waitrose store is featured in the show, which is all the excuse the retailer needed to concoct delights including rhubarb & custard ice cream, thousand island prawn sandwiches, and a peach melba spritz.

Nathan Ansell, chief customer officer at Waitrose, said: “This natural integration transports viewers into the 80s world of Rutshire, with an authentic Waitrose store and branding featuring in a key scene. To take it one step further, we are extending this experience for our customers by launching our ‘Noshtalgia’ product range, bringing back the 80s power lunch.”

The range is on sale from next week and the series launches in May, with another burst in September.