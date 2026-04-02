Uber amps up ‘sunbed wars’ in push for book-ahead holiday rides

Travelling to the airport can be as fraught as getting through the countless hurdles that await you at the terminal. Uber wants to persuade us that it’s a safe bet for the first stretch of the journey in a new activation by Mother.

Mother riffs on the holiday trope of the poolside early morning territory grab, using giant beach towels laid on cars to persuade customers that Uber is a safe bet for the first stretch of the journey. It’s a made-for-socials activation.

Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing, Uber UK, said: “‘Sunbed wars’ are a cultural behaviour Brits instantly recognise, which made it a powerful way to bring the benefits of Reserve to life. This campaign shows how planning ahead with Uber can make the journey to the airport feel simpler and more seamless.”

Anthony Montague and Oli Rimoldi, creative directors at Mother, said: “Brits love planning ahead – ask any sunbed at 7am. As we approach the holiday season, we wanted to bring this get-ahead energy to life with a stunt that directly resonates with travellers, highlighting how Reserve gives individuals certainty over their ride so they can focus on the part that actually feels like a holiday.”

Nifty, cost-effective, and a fun way to inject Uber into holiday plans.

MAA creative scale: 7