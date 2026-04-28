Tesco’s free fruit friendly giant hits the spot

Much chatter among those largely opposed to the dominance of the tech giants that such companies are now bigger, richer and able to do more than even established countries – like the UK.

Tesco in the UK is worlds away in terms of inflated market value but with 30% or so of the grocery market is able to do quite a lot, including some things governments would like to do but can’t find the money to fund.

Now Tesco is doubling its Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme from September, increasing participation from 500 to over 1,000 schools with the aim to double the programme again the following year. This builds on Tesco’s recently launched brand platform from BBH, reimagining its ‘Every Little Helps’ with ‘Need Anything From Tesco?’ In this case, showing up for customers and communities in a meaningful way, the giant retailer says.

So we have a big friendly fruit giant (which may not please Sainsbury’s.)

UK marketing director Murray Bisschop says: “Every day, children across the UK are missing out on the fruit and veg they need to thrive at school. That’s why our Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme is so important. We’re delighted that we have been able to bring the meaningful work to life in a way that feels very Tesco through the giant campaign.”

You don’t have to take big companies at their word all the time to find this hits the spot. An advertiser and agency at the top of their game.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.