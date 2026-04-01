Superheroes’ Anirudh Shiva picks his Desert Island Ads

Given the current state of world affairs, being stuck on a desert island sounds rather promising I must say. But if all I have to keep me company are ads (yikes) I’d go for some that remind me of the different countries and creative cultures that shaped my journey up until this point. A way to stay connected with all the good bits of the world I’ve left behind. After many years in the business, gorillas, puppy-monkey-babies and Londoners live rent-free in my head, so they can always be summoned at will for an additional creative escape.

Desert Island Ads

DB Export Brewtroleum by Colenso BBDO

This island situation brings me back to the only other island I’ve lived on – New Zealand. I may have been only eight years old, but the place left a strong mark on me to care for the planet. When this campaign launched in 2016 the idea that drinking beer could be the solution only fuelled my commitment to the cause as an adult. A mere ten seconds into this ad, my reaction was ‘PINT PLEASE!’ It struck a heady blend of self-awareness and purpose that sticks with you long after the glass is empty. Proving that humour can be an ideal vehicle to land serious messages memorably. Something the quick-witted Kiwis do really well.

Desert island wisdom: Even when doomed, take a minute to laugh (and stay hydrated).

Happydent Palace by McCann Erickson

Moving on. Given everything about this new found reality is absurd, my mind naturally wanders towards other absurdities that have brought me joy over the years. Few come close to this gem from my homeland India. The theatrical setting and build up elevates the story – with a payoff so unexpected you can’t help but smile. In an era of instant generative AI slop this ad teaches you the value of originality at its fantastical best. As marketing budgets dwindle, here’s hoping humans and AI can find a way to get along and take ambitious swings like this in entirely new ways.

Desert island wisdom: Get your shit done while there’s daylight.

Havianas Made of Brazilian Summer by Almap BBDO

Everyone on the mainland loves to say print is dead. But here is an ad that can at least keep some sort of fire alive. Even if this exquisitely rendered matchbox print ad doesn’t make the flint fire process any easier, it will certainly remind me of my months in Brazil and all the blazing Brazilian art directors I’ve had the privilege to work with. You can see the attention to detail rising out of the page, with no flip left flopping. I may be a writer, but this ad (and campaign) makes me dream of building worlds with such visual splendour.

Desert island wisdom: Whatever else happens, always feed the fire.

Michael CeraVe by Ogilvy US

I refuse to even imagine being stuck on a desert island that doesn’t guarantee sunshine. Which means protecting my skin would be key. This astute realisation takes me back to searing summers in Atlanta – as well as this beauty. A campaign that couldn’t have been more original in getting people to care about skin care. The efforts taken to stretch the narrative and perseverance to make every single element hit the mark – inspiring! A true testament to never settling for an easy or predictable solution.

Desert island wisdom: Daily care and effort add up in the long run.

Mada Masr Micropolitics by JWT Dubai

Finally, as my thoughts would also go towards the people that shaped me, I’m left with this fabulous news organisation campaign by my first CDs in Dubai – Akhilesh Bagri and Gautam Wadher. Each line speaks to a witty human truth, while the scenarios are outlandish but entirely relatable. Above all this campaign urges you to push your craft and thinking at every opportunity.

Desert island wisdom: When you are the president, king and commoner all at once, beware the politics ahead.

Anirudh Shiva is the creative director of Amsterdam-based network Superheroes.