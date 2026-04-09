Sport wins over the robots in new campaign for Unibet

Robots, gambling companies and sport are a everywhere, whether we like it or not. Paris agency La Maison Créative Justement brings them all together in a new campaign for Unibet, “Let sport win you over.”

The idea is that the magnetic pull of sport is so strong it can disrupt even a perfectly programmed environment, drawing a load of robots into an impromptu game when a ball enters the room. Luckily there’s also a human in the mix to provide a smile and a winning move.

LMCJ was co-founded by Pascal Grégoire, previously president of CLM BBDO and of Leagas Delaney in Paris. He said: “It is a great source of pride to support FDJ United for the second consecutive year in establishing a brand territory. We wanted to create a spectacular and memorable campaign that celebrates the emotion and universality of sport.”

Unibet has just been repositioned as the sole online sports betting brand for FDJ United, one of Europe’s biggest betting and gaming operators, so a lot is riding on this campaign. It’s certainly a step up from the shouty versions we are bombarded with in the UK.

MAA creative scale: 7