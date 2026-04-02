Publicis goes full throttle on sport with acquisition of 160over90

It’s a surprise that Publicis Groupe hasn’t gone all-out on sports marketing already, but CEO Arthur Sadoun is attempting to put that right with the acquisition of 160over90, just in time for the start of the FIFA World Cup in June. The global sports and entertainment agency was previously part of WME Group, owner of well-known talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

160over90 brings on board more than 670 employees in the US, UK, EMEA and APAC in a deal thought to be worth around $600 million. Publicis claims that 160over90’s offering will plug in neatly to the agency group’s existing data and creator capabilities, helping the French group to take advantage of the $150 billion sports media market, plus $90 billion of sponsorship opportunities.

Publicis Sport launched in October 2025 with Suzy Deering, formerly of Verizon, Ford and eBay, as its CEO – presumably with this acquisition in mind.

Sadoun said: “In the age of AI, sport has become one of the most high-value channels for clients… By combining 160over90’s scale and expertise in sports experiences, culture, and talent with the industry’s most powerful connected influencer platform, experiential capabilities, and data-driven insights, we are disrupting a highly fragmented landscape by creating a unified, end-to-end platform that connects brands to fans in ways that are both meaningful and measurable.”

Mark Shapiro, president and managing partner of WME Group,said: “Combining forces with Publicis Sports will create an unmatched offering for brands looking to move faster and create deeper connections with sports fans, properties, and content. Additionally, WME Group’s new collaboration with Publicis Groupe will deliver more opportunities for our talent and partners to realize their business ambitions at scale”