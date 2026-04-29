Publicis gets Santander moving with Ant and Dec still on board

Santander appointed Publicis Groupe to its creative and media account back in January 2025, and this is the first campaign under the new “It starts here” platform. Not everything is new, though; Ant and Dec are still around to put a light-hearted, accessible spin on finance.

This one addresses first time buyers and the problem of raising a deposit, all created by bespoke unit Publicis Flame in tandem with Mitre, which happens to be Ant and Dec’s own thriving production studio.

Dan Sherwood, marketing director at Santander, said: “Grounded in real customer insight, the campaign is designed to build confidence and momentum. The moving van becomes a powerful symbol of that shift – from uncertainty to possibility, from waiting to moving forward. While Ant and Dec continue to bring their unmistakable warmth, this marks a new creative direction for us – more grounded, more purposeful, and focused on turning belief into action for first-time buyers.”

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Santander are helping more young people on the path to home ownership. Ant and Dec remain, but to deliver a straighter message and with bags of charm, craft, and a 1970s easy-listening revival. The OOH sets a new visual direction rooted in real life and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

Ant and Dec have been with the brand since House 337 (recently disappeared into Elvis by owner Next 15) recruited them in 2019. Their popularity endures and now the campaign has got a refresh from Publicis they look like sticking around for another few years. There are some lively 20-second spots too (example below).

MAA creative scale: 7.5