Post-merger Omnicom on track

Omnicom, now incorporating IPG and so the biggest ad holding group, saw its Q1 income rise sharply to $405m in 2026 compared to $287.7m in 2025.

Growth-wise Omnicom reported 3.9% with Q1 revenue of $5.6bn, markedly lower than Publicis but well ahead of WPP which fell back. Omnicom includes pass-through costs in such numbers making comparisons with the others difficult.

CEO John Wren says: “Our strong first quarter performance as the new Omnicom reflects our new integrated capabilities, core portfolio operations and successful integration activities. With the largest global media platform, proprietary data and identity capabilities, and our AI-powered Omni platform in full operation, we are uniquely equipped to help clients address an increasingly fragmented and complex marketing environment.”

Wren’s strategy is clearly to incorporate as much IPG business as possible with as few people as he can. The merged company is looking for $1.5bn in cost savings

All the holdco CEOs will be looking keenly at their share prices. Wren’s new deal at Omnicom is largely based on share options. WPP’s Cindy Rose stands to benefit handsomely too if its shares double from their current low value. WPP is valued at just £2.88bn compared to Omnicom on $21.9bn and Publicis on €20bn. WPP’s shares rose more than the others today.