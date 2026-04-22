Ocean Outdoor UK redefines the DOOH attention model with Ocean® Portal

Ocean Outdoor UK enters a new era in Digital Out of Home with Ocean® Portal, a new format which redefines how brands show up in the real world.

Developed by Ocean Studio and Ocean Labs, the Portal transforms high-footfall indoor environments into immersive, walk-in experiences, placing audiences at the centre of the story.

The Portal launches in the UK at London’s Battersea Power Station this week with a bespoke entertainment showcase and content produced by Ocean Studio. It includes an interactive game with audio which challenges players to jump from floating ice blocks before they melt.

Measuring 4.5 metres wide x 3 metres high, the freestanding half cube stage is composed of five high definition LEDscreens – three interior including the floor and two on the exterior. The Portal is equipped with Ocean Labs technology, including real-time motion tracking and mixed reality, and features Ocean Studio’s 3D DeepScreen® capability. It is powered by high performance gaming and film industry hardware including Unreal Engine and Unity.

Brands and agencies can book the Portal either as an exclusive, custom-built installation for a single activation, or as part of a curated tour concept, allowing multiple advertisers to share scheduled time slots at a single high footfall location. These can include retail destinations, shows and festivals, transport hubs and stadiums.

Using LiDAR technology and structured light cameras, audiences can interact with the content displayed in real time. Integrated sensors track movement, allowing brands to respond dynamically to both individual gestures and group responses. Data from these interactions can be used for analysis and brand learnings, whilst the on-screen content can be extended across social media as part of integrated campaigns.

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Nick Shaw says: “Ocean Portal redefines DOOH as we know it. It’s a cornerstone of our evolving innovation programme to design and develop big experiential environments that serve as programmable stages. Rather than asking audiences to stop and look, the Portal invites them to step inside, becoming active participants. For brands, it’s a flexible, fully mobile experience zone which integrates premium screen inventory, physical space and real-time virtual production into a single, hybrid offering.”

The Portal is also available to brands and agencies in the German market.

Last year, Ocean unveiled Ocean® Showcase, another freestanding DOOH format built for outside spaces. The Showcase made its debut at Westfield Stratford City in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures UK, who presented a bespoke 3D version of their DC Studios Superman film trailer with soundtrack.