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Now Publicis Media lands global Microsoft

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster4 days ago
0 2,154 1 minute read

It hasn’t all been one-way traffic but Publicis, in particular its media arm, has been steadily denuding its competitors of their biggest accounts for a number of years now.

Now it’s reportedly won Microsoft’s global media business, worth north of $1bn, following its win of Microsoft-owned LinkedIn. Both accounts move from Dentsu. It’s not known if the prized XBox business will follow. Whichever way, it’s a blow to the Japanese holding company whose media business, based on Carat, has been the strongest element in its international line-up.

Publicis’ extraordinary success appears based on its in-house data operation based on $4bn acquisition Epsilon. This seems to offer clients a degree of certainty about the efficacy of their media spend which eludes rivals. So far Publicis, a French company, appears to have evaded the attention of President Trump who hasn’t, so far, insisted that US ad business goes to US companies.

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster4 days ago
0 2,154 1 minute read

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