New agencies Restless and Impatient Ideas set out to ride the AI wave

There’s hardly a shortage of newbie agencies, some of them claiming to harness that destroyer of worlds AI.

Jamie Bolding and Nat Poulter, formerly of Jungle Creations, are starting Restless, claimed to be ‘AI-powered.” They are being joined by Jamie Vaughan, the entrepreneur behind Ralle and 303 and most recently managing director of digital agency Signifly and Devina Seth, Director of Brand Partnerships at BBC Studios and formerly VP Media at Vice. So a pretty heavyweight crew (all below.)

At the same time Tom Drew (ex-ECD of BBH and Wunderman Thompson) and Sid McGrath (ex-CSO of Karmarama and also Wunderman Thompson) are launching Impatient Ideas, a strategy and creative service for clients who are “tired of waiting and sick of arguing over the bill.” The duo claim generously that, for clients, it’s their way of saying “sorry.”

Restless says it’s powered by proprietary AI software Antenna and says it’s already bagged clients natural beauty brand Cowshed, luxury leather brand Rapport and car marketplace, Off Market Cars. Impatient Ideas says it will deploy small, senior teams on a fixed fee who can move fast and produce brand-defining work to be proud of.

They can’t all succeed of course but maybe it’s a better outlook than hanging around in a holding company, waiting to lose your job.