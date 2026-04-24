Mother’s Day for the boy from Brazil

AlmapBBDO in Brazil has gone overboard for its version of Mother’s Day with this epic, showing a (you’ve guessed it) loving mum who clearly deserves her phial of O Boticário.

For us not helped by the cheesy US-sounding V/O but a striking film nevertheless – and maybe an insight into those spoilt Brazilian boys.

“Mother’s Day is one of our most hotly awaited campaigns of the year, because it’s part of our culture to step into the conversation in a truly authentic way,” says Carolina Carrasco, director of branding and communications for the Boticário Group. “And, as the favorite brand to give as a gift, we saw that our role was to go beyond the business itself – to keep on sparking conversations and identification. This year, we chose a universal topic charged with cultural truths: motherhood as a series of new beginnings.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5 (if you turn the sound/subtitles off.)