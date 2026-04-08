Marmite hides ‘love it or hate it’ dispute inside recipe ads

Thanks to its wide availability and the “umami” flavour championed by chefs like Nigella Lawson, Marmite has taken on a new lease of life as a cooking ingredient.

Adam&eve/TBWA’s new OOH and press campaign for the brand encourages us to think of Marmite as more than just a spread, suggesting we add it to everyday food like quiche, pasta, soup and even burgers. On closer inspection, some of the accompanying ingredients are happier than others to find themselves served up in the same dish as Marmite.

Morgan McAuley, senior brand manager at Unilever, said: “Marmite is already a secret ingredient for chefs and food influencers. With our new campaign, we’re bringing the joy of cooking with Marmite to everyone – and showing that its bold flavour works just as well in everyday dishes as it does on your morning slice of toast.”

Matt Gay, executive creative director at adam&eve\TBWA, said: “Chefs, home cooks and foodies have been using Marmite in their recipes for years. Marmite wants to inspire more people to do the same, which gave us a brilliant opportunity to show the love-it-or-hate-it spread being used in a new way. So, we created delicious meals made with Marmite, only for the ingredients to be subtly divided by the new addition. Personally, I love it.”

MAA creative scale: 7