MAA Ad of the Week: is it Beckham or Tennant?

There’s a certain skill in handling celebs, especially when, like David Beckham, they have no discernible acting ability. Or even a good voice.

Gut is handling Becks’ latest incarnation for Stella Artois and has produced quite a serviceable ad for the World Cup, featuring Becks in a bar full of excitable “ordinary” supporters (about as likely as Donald Trump keeping his nose out of things.) Wonder how much money he’ll make from this World Cup?

Meanwhile the UK’s MoneySuperMarket appears to have replaced the now venerable Dame Judi Dench with David Tennant as leader of its price comparison squad. This time it’s on the trail of overpriced car insurance. Isn’t insurance a great business? You charge loads and don’t pay out – simple. At least Tennant’s an actor.

MoneySuperMarket is consistently the best of what’s now a pretty moribund bunch of price comparison sites: The meerkats seems to be selling cinema tickets, Confused.com is just confusing and GoCompare, having lost its handsy Welsh wizard, is scraping the bottom of a grubby barrel with Ian Wright telling us “That’s Savvy.” To think, this category used to have decent stuff.

The winner? MoneySuperMarket from New Commercial Arts.