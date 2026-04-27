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MAA Ad of the Week: David Beckham’s ‘Football Nation’ for Pepsi

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster13 hours ago
0 2,428 Less than a minute

Even our distinguished judging panel (one in this instance) is surprised by this choice. But when so many ads are defined by quick cutting, noise and celebs you might as well do it properly – which Big Time Creative does here.

That it’s built around the endless debates that also define football is quite a clever narrative device. And like the burger van vignette, sure it’s been pinched from elsewhere but never mind. Not so keen on Gordon Ramsay though who certainly wouldn’t refer to cilantro (it’s coriander.)

As for Beckham, guess he needs the money.

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster13 hours ago
0 2,428 Less than a minute

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