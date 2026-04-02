MAA Ad of the Week: Cornetto from Lola

Lola, Lola Mullen Lowe as was, is one of that handful of agencies, BETC Paris and the UK’s Mother are others, whose work you look forward to seeing. There’s nearly always something fresh, different and surprising.

Now the wizards from Madrid, who kept the Lowe flag flying even in its rather reduced state, are part of Omnicom’s ‘US Advertising Collective’ following the merger with IPG even though, as far as we know, they’re still Spanish.

Anyway, they’re back in the saddle for Magnum’s cornetto, a brand largely built by advertising. What’s fresh and surprising about this? The Out of Home element (below) just shows good old craftmanship. A rare-ish pleasure these days.