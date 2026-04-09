Lucky Generals gets Holland & Barrett into shape

Lucky Generals, which seems to have placed its bet correctly when it chose to join Omnicom’s TBWA, is having quite a moment with a string of new business, some top creative hires and highly accomplished work.

Here’s its TV debut for Holland & Barrett, one of those UK shops that’s been around for decades but, if you aren’t a customer, you’re still not sure what it sells. Could it be ‘elf and wellness?

CMO Mark Singleton says: “Our bodies do so much for us, yet too often we only pay attention when something isn’t right. ‘Back your body’ is about shifting that mindset, encouraging people to listen, support and invest in their bodies every day.

“This is why Holland & Barrett exists. As more people take a proactive approach to their health and wellbeing, we want Holland & Barrett to be the brand that helps them do that with confidence, relevance and ease.”

So now we know.

Sometimes an agency really can redefine a seemingly well-known company.

MAA creative scale: 9.