Henkel creative moves to WPP

This is timely: at the same time as WPP CEO has revealed a predicted tough Q1 (but with lots of optimistic noises) WPP Creative has landed the global creative account for Henkel from Omnicom. Henkel brands include Persil (in most markets) and Schwarzkopf.

Omnicom’s Germany-based HeimatTBWA worked on brands including Persil, Pril, Somat, Perwoll, Spee, Schauma and Schwarzkopf. Omnicom and WPP competed for Henkel’s £630m) European media business, with WPP Media emerging as the winner last November.

WPP’s bespoke team for creative included Grey and Ogilvy, still standalone brands although it’s not clear for how much longer.

Henkel is one of those medium-sized international accounts that WPP seems to be picking up recently. Interesting that it consolidates creative and media in the one agency. A handy win for Rose and WPP Creative.