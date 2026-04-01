Has Jeep cracked interminable advertorials – with humour?

Brands that overstay their welcome are worrying prominent, notably in never-ending advertorials currently infesting the UK’s cheap channels. You really want five minutes on DIY cremations or mind-numbingly tedious power tools? No wonder no-one watches the programmes, they can’t find them.

If you really must, though, you could take a leaf out of Jeep’s book. It’s the second year of comedian Iliza Shlesinger, this time with the rather threatening ‘We Will be funny’ from Highdive.

And it is pretty funny. Not sure how many times you’d want to watchit though.

MAA creative scale: 7.