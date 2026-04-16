FTC ruling leaves advertisers in the dark over brand safety

Publicis, WPP and Dentsu among other agencies have had to backtrack on brand safety practices following a decision by the the US Federal Trade Commission that alleged they colluded to boycott platforms including Elon Musk’s X.

The settlement includes an agreement not to restrict advertising based on biased and politically motivated criteria.

This comes shortly after a separate lawsuit brought by X alleging that brands orchestrated an “illegal boycott” against it after it was thrown out of court. Which clearly leaves agencies and advertisers in something of a quandary, although this is no surprise in Trump’s America.

WPP says: “We are pleased to finalise this agreement with the FTC which reflects our existing and ongoing commitment to provide our clients with unbiased advice as they decide where to place their media.”

Dentsu says it “remains fully committed to operating transparently, with integrity, and in strict compliance with all applicable laws.”

Perhaps the only element of this not in doubt is the realisation that tangling with Big Tech is currently a no-go area in the US.