Columbia finds fun in sportswear

The spoof life-threatening test is a good old TV standby, deployed here to some effect by adam&eve\TBWA for trendy clothing brand Columbia.

So we have a good old soaking (funny) and a sauna in the desert (a touch alarming but funny-ish.) But the point about Columbia kit is made well enough.

Head of marketing Matt Sutton says: “Columbia is famous for keeping people warm in cold weather, and we want to remind people about all the amazing tech we have to keep people dry and cool in the summer. We could have sent happy looking models on a hike through a steamy rainforest, but we’ll leave that to our competitors. We figured it would be much more fun to dump an extreme amount of rain on hikers or put twin brothers in a sauna in the desert to really put our gear to the test.”

Also positions Columbia at the underpopulated fun end of sportswear, a tediously serious matter in the hands of many. What’s not to like?

MAA creative scale: 8.