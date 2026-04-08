Coca-Cola breaks out two very different flavours in new WPP campaigns

Two big campaigns came out of Coca-Cola on a single day, both on a Mexico theme. One marks the first game of the FIFA World Cup, which takes place in Mexico on 11th June, while the other celebrates Coca-Cola’s 100th anniversary in Mexico. Football sponsorship and brand campaigns might have very different criteria, but the lack of any unifying element between the two creative executions – both from WPP Open X and Ogilvy – feels uncomfortable.

Another WPP agency, VML, also had a role in the “Last Coca-Cola in the desert” spot, which is a filmic three-and-a-half minute mini-documentary based around a popular Mexican turn of phrase used to describe something unique.

“Uncanned emotions” is a much brasher 30-second spot that takes a fan’s eye view of a football match, complete with the familiar moments of tension, despair, elation etc. The ad will be shown in 30 markets, mostly in Europe.

Both decent ads but it’s hard to find a connection between the two. Always going to be difficult when working with a brand on such a global scale, but using a single agency should surely help to join the dots.

MAA creative scale: 6 (for both)