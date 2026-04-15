Charlie Rudd takes on new VP role at the Advertising Association

As if he wasn’t busy enough, Publicis Groupe UK’s creative CEO Charlie Rudd has taken on an additional role as vice president of the Advertising Association. He will work with AA president Andria Vidler, is CEO of Allwyn and the National Lottery.

The new VP role was created following a governance review in 2025 which put an end to the chair role. As an active leader in the ad industry, Rudd will bring a balance and breadth to the leadership alongside Vidler and AA CEO Stephen Woodford. At the same time, Natalie Bell, CEO of OMD EMEA, becomes the new Chair of Front Foot, a network of more than 100 senior leaders from advertising, media owners, agencies and tech companies. The role was previously held by ex-Boots CMO Pete Markey.

Rudd said: “I love this industry. I’ve spent three decades working in advertising because I believe what we do really matters. With the advent of AI and other new technologies changing how our industry operates, the responsibility on advertising only grows. We need to be clear about the value we create, not just economically, but in the role we play through creativity, building trust and how we show up in people’s lives.”

Woodford said: “As we mark our centenary year, it is fantastic to welcome both Charlie Rudd and Natalie Bell. Both have achieved impressive success in the industry and bring a wealth of experience to their new leadership roles. I look forward to working with them both as we continue to champion a trusted, inclusive, and sustainable future for our industry.”