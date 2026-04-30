Can Vue turn back the tech tide?

Cinema is another ancient art form in danger of being destroyed by technology, alongside music (Spotify et al) and even advertising.

Isn’t it strange how technology makes the world easier to manage in so many ways but decidedly less appealing? Maybe it’s the despicable tech bros.

Cinema is always presented as being on some kind of knife edge although nobody forces it to produce a tedious diet of Marvel movies or to do things like the crazy $111bn Paramount Warner deal, surely destined to produce a major bankruptcy.

Vue is one of the bigger cinema chains left standing and it’s running a diverting campaign from Hijinks telling us that the big screen is better than the ever-bigger screen on your wall. Directed by Taika Waititi.

As with most such things you hope it will turn back the tech tide. Wouldn’t bank on it though.

MAA creative scale: 7.