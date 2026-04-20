When you’ve tried most things, why not a psychologist? WPP CEO Cindy Rose has enlisted the help of “high performance” psychologist Michael Gervaise to try to rebuild confidence in what, until recently anyway, was an ailing marcoms group.

Gervaise (left) performed for Rose in her time as a senior exec at Microsoft and specialises in initiatives aimed at strengthening minds, leadership cohesion and resilience. If this sounds a little LaLaLand it probably is but there’s also a point in acknowledging that demanding high perframance doesn’t mean being beastly to everyone. 200 or so senior WPP execs have had the treatment so far.

WPP shares are up a bit from their year low but execs may need a little Gervaise-style resilience when it reports its Q1 figures shortly.