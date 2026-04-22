Can Ace of Hearts revive the comedy vignette?

Ace of Hearts is hitting its stride as a noteworthy contender on the rather flagging London creative scene and it’s produced a set of short films for challenger bank Wise.

Here’s probably the best of them, tackling that good old banking rip-off, charging too much for changing currency. Sometimes you wonder if banking and/or travelling is actually worth the hassle as various companies try to rip you off or just make life difficult. Like ridiculous fingerprint security checks at airports. Who’s that going to save?

The art of 30 second comedy vignettes in ads is a dying one so credit AOH for giving it a go.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.