Beckham launches Pepsi’s ‘Football Nation’

Pepsi has gone all-singing and dancing, positively Nike ‘Write The Future’ mode for the coming World Cup with long-serving brand ambassador David Beckham hosting a host of stars – and Gordon Ramsay Some of us would go a long way to avoid the latter but he’s a mate of Beckham’s.

A spin on the rules like the musings of VAR that now infest football and the age-old ‘football vs soccer’ debate, not a bad idea. From entertainment agency Big Time Creative.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.